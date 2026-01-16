RCB propose AI surveillance at Chinnaswamy ahead of IPL 2026 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have proposed the installation of AI-enabled surveillance cameras at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, according to Cricbuzz. The proposal comes amid uncertainty over whether the stadium will host 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The move is part of RCB's efforts to improve crowd management and safety at the venue, which has not hosted competitive cricket since a stampede during RCB's title-winning celebrations on June 4, 2025.

Proposal details RCB's proposal for AI surveillance system In a formal communication to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), RCB has proposed the installation of 300-350 AI-enabled cameras at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The proposed system would help monitor crowd movement, queueing and entry/exit points in real-time. It would also detect unauthorized access, providing instant alerts for any potential intrusions into restricted areas.

Enhanced security AI surveillance system to enhance incident detection The proposed AI surveillance system would also enhance incident detection. It would use advanced video, audio, and text analysis to detect early signs of violence or erratic behavior. This would allow security personnel to respond quickly and effectively, improving overall safety at the stadium. The franchise has partnered with Staqu, an Indian technology firm known for its work with various state police forces.

Cost commitment RCB to bear cost of AI surveillance installation RCB has committed to bear the entire one-time cost of installing the AI surveillance system, which is estimated to be around ₹4.5 crore. The move comes as a clear gesture of commitment from the franchise toward ensuring fan safety and security at Chinnaswamy Stadium. "The integration of this advanced technology will elevate crowd management standards and reinforce a safe, secure, and seamless matchday experience for all fans," RCB said in its release.

