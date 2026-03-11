RCB will face SRH in IPL 2026 opener

IPL: What is SRH's head-to-head record against RCB in Bengaluru?

By Rajdeep Saha 11:28 pm Mar 11, 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to kick off with a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The opening match of the season will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. This year, the tournament has expanded to include a record total of 84 league matches. Here we decode SRH's head-to-head record against RCB in Bengaluru in the IPL.