IPL: What is SRH's head-to-head record against RCB in Bengaluru?
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to kick off with a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The opening match of the season will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. This year, the tournament has expanded to include a record total of 84 league matches. Here we decode SRH's head-to-head record against RCB in Bengaluru in the IPL.
Information
RCB are 5-3 against SRH at home
RCB are 5-3 against SRH at home in terms of the win-loss record, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall, the two sides have met 25 times in IPL with SRH owning a 13-11 win-loss record. One match was tied.
Do you know?
SRH own the highest team total at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Notably, SRH hold the highest team total at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. They posted 287/3 against RCB at this venue in 2024. In response, RCB scored 262/7.