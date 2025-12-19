Reeza Hendricks becomes 3rd SA batter with 2,500 T20I runs

South African batter Reeza Hendricks has unlocked the achievement of 2,500 runs in T20I cricket. The star Ptoteas batter reached the landmark in the 5th T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Hendricks, who been bolstering the top order, is the third Proteas batter with 2,500 runs in the shortest format. The ninth run from his bat helped Hendricks achieve this feat.

Information Hendricks fall for a paltry 13 from 12 balls In a chase of 232-run target, Hendricks walked out alongside Quinton de Kock. The former played 2nd fiddle as de Kock aced the powerplay as South Africa managed 67 runs. In the 7th over, Hendricks was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy. He scored a 12-ball 13.

Stats Hendricks joins these names Hendricks, who made his debut in 2014, is now the third SA batter to have scored 2,500 T20I runs. The Proteas batter joined Quinton de Kock and David Miller. No other South African player has 2,000 runs in the format. Playing his 90th T20I (89 innings), Hendricks owns 2,504 runs at 28.78. His tally includes a ton and 18 half-centuries (SR: 129.20).

Do you know? Unique record of Hendricks According to ESPNcricinfo, Hendricks is the only SA batter to have recorded 50-plus scores in four successive T20Is. He attained this distinction with scores of 57, 53, 70, and 74 in four consecutive matches against England in 2022.