4th T20I: Rinku Singh takes four catches versus New Zealand
What's the story
Team India's Rinku Singh showed his mettle on the field, taking four catches versus New Zealand in the 4th T20I at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The Kiwis ended up scoring a superb 215/7 in 20 overs after being asked to bat. Rinku was clinical with his catching and his efforts helped India not allowing the visitors get to a more bigger total.
Catches
Rinku present everywhere
New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tim Seifert added 100 runs. Kuldeep Yadav broke the stand with Conway holding out to Rinku at deep cover. Half-centurion Seifert fell prey to Rinku's catch off Arshdeep Singh at long-off. In the 14th over, Kuldeep took Glenn Phillips' wicket with Rinku completing the catch at long-on. Arshdeep then dismissed Zakary Foulkes with Rinku stationed at long-on.
Do you know?
Rinku enters record books
As per Cricbuzz, Rinku is the second Indian outfielder to take four catches in a T20 International after Ajinkya Rahane, against England at Edgbaston in 2014.
Information
Rinku races to 106 catches in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 179 T20 matches, Rinku has now claimed 106 catches. Meanwhile, 30 of his T20 catches have come for India in T20Is from 39 matches.