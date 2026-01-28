Rinku Singh was clinical for India with 4 catches (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

4th T20I: Rinku Singh takes four catches versus New Zealand

By Rajdeep Saha 08:57 pm Jan 28, 202608:57 pm

What's the story

Team India's Rinku Singh showed his mettle on the field, taking four catches versus New Zealand in the 4th T20I at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The Kiwis ended up scoring a superb 215/7 in 20 overs after being asked to bat. Rinku was clinical with his catching and his efforts helped India not allowing the visitors get to a more bigger total.