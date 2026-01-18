Rohit Sharma falters in his 100th ODI in India: Stats

Rohit Sharma achieved a major milestone by playing his 100th One-Day International (ODI) in India. The 3rd ODI against New Zealand at Indore's Holkar Stadium marked this landmark for the former Indian skipper. However, Rohit faltered for 11 (13) as India attempted to chase 338. He was dismissed for under 30 runs in each of the three ODIs. Here are the key stats.

Elite group Rohit joins elite club of cricketers According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit is only the sixth player to play 100 ODIs in India. He joins legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Yuvraj Singh on this elite list. Tendulkar holds the record for the most ODIs played in India (164 matches), between 1990 and 2011. Dhoni and Kohli follow the Master Blaster with 130 ODIs each on home soil.

Information Rohit fails to deliver As mentioned, Rohit faltered for the third successive ODI. In Indore, he scored 11 (13) before falling to Zak Foulkes. He scored 24 and 26 runs against New Zealand in Rajkot and Vadodara, respectively.

