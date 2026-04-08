Explained: Sandeep Sharma's dominance over Rohit Sharma in IPL

Sandeep Sharma will certainly go down as the most underrated bowler in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The Rajasthan Royals seamer, despite not having pace, once again showed his masterclass in producing crucial breakthroughs in the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians in Guwahati. He dismissed the dangerous Rohit Sharma , further extending his dominance over the MI batter. Have a look at this rivalry.

Situation Sandeep traps Rohit in front In a rain-truncated match (11 overs per side), the Royals racked up 150/3 on the back of blazing knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In response, MI had a patchy start, losing both openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit in the Powerplay. The third ball of Sandeep's first over removed Rohit, who was trapped in front. The latter attempted to play across the line.

Rivalry Rohit vs Sandeep in IPL Over the years, Sandeep has dominated Rohit in the IPL. According to ESPNcricinfo, the right-arm seamer has dismissed Rohit six times in just 13 IPL innings. The MI batter has a strike rate of just 80.85 in this battle, having scored 38 runs off 47 balls. His tally includes 3 fours, 2 sixes, and 30 dot balls.

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