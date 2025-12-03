Ruturaj Gaikwad hammers his maiden ODI century: Key stats

Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has finally justified his selection in the ODI side with a splendid ton. He raced to his maiden century in the 2nd ODI against South Africa at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Gaikwad, who struggled at No. 4 in Ranchi, made a statement with a century stand with Virat Kohli . Here are the key stats.

Knock Gaikwad proves his mettle Gaikwad came to the middle after Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal left India at 62/2. The Proteas had earlier elected to field. Gaikwad had a cautious start, but his confidence kept on rising with each delivery. He ticked the scoreboard with consistent singles, while his footwork against spinners was immaculate. Gaikwad, who took India past 200 with Kohli, rapidly reached his century off 77 balls.

Information Gaikwad shines with 105-run knock Together, Gaikwad and Kohli propelled India past 250 within 36 overs. However, Marco Jansen outfoxed the former with a slower bouncer. Gaikwad departed after scoring 105 off 83 balls (12 fours and 2 sixes).

Stats Maiden ODI ton for Gaikwad As mentioned, Gaikwad reached his maiden century in ODI cricket. Before this ODI, he had 123 runs from seven games at 17.57 (50s: 1). Questions were raised over his No. 4 spot after the Ranchi ODI, where he fell for 8 (14). The right-handed batter was picked in place of India's regular No. 4 batter Shreyas Iyer, who is out with an injury.

Information Second-fastest ODI ton for India against SA According to Cricbuzz, Gaikwad now has the second-fastest ton for India against South Africa in ODI cricket (77 balls). He is only behind former batter Yusuf Pathan, who reached the landmark off 68 balls in Centurion in 2011.

Information A look at his numbers According to ESPNcricinfo, Gaikwad now has 228 runs from eight ODI innings at an average of 28.50. His strike rate has improved to 89.76. Overall, the Indian batter raced to his 18th ton in List A cricket.