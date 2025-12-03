Virat Kohli joined Sachin Tendulkar on this elite tally

Virat Kohli completes 6,500 runs in home ODIs: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 03:29 pm Dec 03, 2025

Indian batter Virat Kohli has unlocked yet another achievement in ODI cricket. He has become only the second batter with 6,500 ODI runs at home. Kohli reached the landmark in the 2nd ODI against South Africa at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The 37-year-old joined Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar as the only two players with this feat. Here are the key stats.