Virat Kohli completes 6,500 runs in home ODIs: Key stats
What's the story
Indian batter Virat Kohli has unlocked yet another achievement in ODI cricket. He has become only the second batter with 6,500 ODI runs at home. Kohli reached the landmark in the 2nd ODI against South Africa at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The 37-year-old joined Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar as the only two players with this feat. Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Kohli joins Tendulkar on this list
The 40th run from Kohli's blade in Raipur brought up the milestone. He completed 6,500 ODI runs at home in his 126th game (123 innings). Kohli joined Tendulkar, who bowed out with 6,976 runs from 164 home ODIs, averaging a fine 48.11. He hammered 20 tons and 38 half-centuries. Kohli already has 25 tons, the most for a batter in home ODIs.
Information
A class apart!
No batter other than Kohli and Tendulkar has even 5,500 runs in home ODIs. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting trails Kohli on this list with 5,406 runs. Jacques Kallis is the only other player with 5,000-plus ODI runs at home.
Do you know?
Most runs in successful chases at home
According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has the most runs in successful run-chases in home ODIs. He owns 2,710 runs at an incredible average of 82.12 in this regard (11 tons). Tendulkar follows Kohli with 2,308 runs.