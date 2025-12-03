ICC ODI Batting Rankings: Virat Kohli moves to fourth spot 

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli has moved up in the ICC ODI Rankings for batters, following his brilliant performance in India's series opener against South Africa in Ranchi. Kohli scored a magnificent 135 off just 120 balls, marking his 83rd international century and a 52nd in ODIs. This innings helped India win the match and propelled him one spot up to fourth in the latest batting rankings.

Ranking update Kohli's rating points and ranking position Kohli's stellar performance has improved his rating to 751 points. He is now only 32 rating points away from his teammate Rohit Sharma, who currently tops the ODI batter rankings. Notably, Kohli was the top-ranked batter for over three years until the end of 2019 but lost his spot to Pakistan's Babar Azam in April 2021.

Records Kohli bagged these records in Ranchi In Ranchi, Kohli raced to his 52nd century in ODI cricket. No other batter has more than 50 centuries in the format. Kohli now has the joint-most tons in India-SA ODIs, with Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers (6 each). Earlier in the match, Kohli became the second-highest run-scorer in India-SA ODIs. He attained the milestone with his 32nd run.

Bowling rankings Kuldeep Yadav rises among bowlers Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also made a notable move in the latest ODI bowlers rankings. He has climbed one place up to sixth (641 rating points). This comes as a further boost for India after their successful outing against South Africa. The left-arm wrist-spinner took four wickets (4/68) as the Proteas came close to chasing 350.