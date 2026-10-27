Newlands Test: Mitchell Starc leads Australia's fightback against South Africa

Markram and Ackerman showed positive intent after Australia elected to field.

While Markram batted with precision, his opening partner was the aggressor. The two kept on scoring boundaries before lunch.

The second session's start saw Lyon dismiss Ackerman for 95 (94). The Proteas opener smashed 12 fours and 2 sixes.

Markram later propelled SA past 200 alongside David Bedingham. Josh Hazlewood dismissed him for 78 (141), including 10 fours and a six.