Newlands Test: Mitchell Starc leads Australia's fightback against South Africa
What's the story
After looking clueless, Australia fought back against South Africa on Day 1 of the third and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town. Asked to bat, the Proteas were 158/0 in the opening session, with Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman shining. Nathan Lyon's spell then brought Australia in the hunt after lunch. However, Mitchell Starc bowled a hostile spell from the second new ball, helping Australia bowl out SA for 329. He finished with a six-fer.
Start
Markram, Ackerman score half-centuries
Markram and Ackerman showed positive intent after Australia elected to field.
While Markram batted with precision, his opening partner was the aggressor. The two kept on scoring boundaries before lunch.
The second session's start saw Lyon dismiss Ackerman for 95 (94). The Proteas opener smashed 12 fours and 2 sixes.
Markram later propelled SA past 200 alongside David Bedingham. Josh Hazlewood dismissed him for 78 (141), including 10 fours and a six.
Partnership
Record stand for SA
Markram and Ackerman added 158 off 190 balls for the opening wicket.
As per Cricbuzz, this marked South Africa's second-highest opening partnership against Australia, behind Trevor Goddard and Jackie McGlew's 176 in Johannesburg in 1957.
Notably, this was also the second-highest opening partnership against Australia after being asked to bat.
SA also registered their first 150-plus opening stand since 2017.
Numbers
A look at their individual numbers
Markram raced to his 15th half-century in Test cricket. His tally also includes eight tons.
In 53 Tests (96 innings), the Proteas batter has raced to 3,353 runs at an average of 36.09.
Markram averages 58.35 against Australia, having recorded six 50-plus scores, including three tons. He owns 817 runs from just eight games.
Meanwhile, Ackerman, playing his second Test, scored his maiden half-century.