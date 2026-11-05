'Knew he was going to...': Sachin Tendulkar on Joe Root

"I've always rated him very highly, and it was evident to me in his first Test match that he was going to make it big," Tendulkar said.

The batting maestro's endorsement comes as a huge compliment as Root is just 1,643 away from surpassing Tendulkar's record of 15,921 Test runs.

Since making his debut in 2012, Root has racked up 14,278 runs at 50.45, including 41 tons.