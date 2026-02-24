Sahibzada Farhan hopeful of playing in The Hundred

Sahibzada Farhan, a prominent batter of Pakistan's T20 team, has expressed his optimism about participating in The Hundred. He called the tournament "one of the best leagues" and said he is "hopeful" of playing in it. This comes amid concerns that IPL-owned franchises within The Hundred might impose an IPL-style ban on Pakistani players.

Career growth Farhan's T20 career on the rise Farhan has registered for The Hundred's auction in March with a base price of £50,000 (US$67,500). His stellar performances at 2025 T20 Asia Cup and the ongoing T20 World Cup—where he is currently the highest-scorer—have contributed to his growing popularity. "It's not in our hands who picks us and who doesn't," Farhan said, speaking at a press conference. "Wherever we get an opportunity. We're ready to play that league, and where people aren't interested is [not something we focus on]."

Team dynamics IPL-owned teams could complicate Farhan's chances Farhan's participation in The Hundred could be complicated by the ownership structures of teams, with four IPL franchises involved. These are Mumbai Indians (MI London), Lucknow Super Giants (Manchester Super Giants), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Sunrisers Leeds) and Delhi Capitals (Southern Brave). Despite this, Farhan remains hopeful about his chances of being selected for the tournament. "I am hopeful of being picked up. Everyone wants to play the best leagues. The Hundred is one of the best leagues," he asserted.

Selection integrity Managing director addresses selection concerns Vikram Banerjee, The Hundred's managing director, has reminded the eight franchises that selection decisions should be based on merit. He warned that any evidence of discrimination would lead to disciplinary action. Over the last year, geopolitical relations between Pakistan and India have sunk to new depths following a brief skirmish between the two nations in May 2025.

Historical context Limited number of Pakistani players in The Hundred Only nine Pakistani players have played in the first five seasons of The Hundred. This is mainly due to international fixture clashes and a few high-profile, last-minute withdrawals. Notably, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah withdrew at the last moment in 2024. This year, The Hundred will clash with Pakistan's two-match Test tour of West Indies starting late July.