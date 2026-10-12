Why Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh had abrupt ODI exits
What's the story
Sandeep Patil, who served as Team India's selection committee chairman from 2012 to 2016, has opened up about the exits of cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh during his tenure. In a recent interview on Doordarshan's The Great Indian Cricket Show, Patil explained that these decisions were not made arbitrarily but were the result of collective discussions within the five-member panel he led.
Decision-making process
Calls taken with Indian cricket's future in mind
Patil clarified that the selection decisions were made with Indian cricket's future in mind.
He said, "First of all, I want to make it clear: I wasn't the only one making these decisions. There was a selection panel of five, and I was its chairman."
He stressed that the committee's choices were guided by institutional responsibility over personal considerations.
Exits explained
Addressing the exits of legends
Patil addressed the exits of Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, and Zaheer Khan from the national team.
He said, "It feels very bad to bring this up today, but legends as great as Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, and Zaheer Khan had to leave the team or retire."
The former chief selector emphasized that their job was to prioritize Indian cricket's interests over individual players.
Phase
What happened with these legends?
Following India's disastrous multi-format tours of England and Australia in 2011, the team invested heavily in youth.
While MS Dhoni remained India's captain across formats, the strategic shift phased out several 2011 World Cup icons from ODI cricket.
Tendulkar retired from ODIs in late 2012, while Yuvraj Singh never regained his prime following his cancer treatment.
Gambhir was dropped due to form, and Zaheer suffered fitness issues before retiring in 2015.
Communication
Line beyond personal connections
Patil further explained there has to be a line beyond personal connections.
"You can be friends with players, has to be a line. You cant say, He is my friend, so I will pick him for the team. When you are given this responsibility, you have to take it seriously," he added.
"You are not thinking about your own cricket; you are thinking about Indias cricket and its future. You sometimes have to make decisions you are not happy with, but you make them for the good of the Indian team."