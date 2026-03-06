Sanju Samson excited for his maiden T20 World Cup final

Sanju Samson , India's top-order batter, has expressed his excitement over playing in his first-ever ICC T20 World Cup final. The match is scheduled for March 8 against New Zealand at Ahmedabad. "It means one of the best moments in my life," said Samson while speaking about the upcoming event. He added that he was grateful for this opportunity after years of experience in T20 cricket and IPL captaincy with Rajasthan Royals.

Statement Very grateful for the opportunity: Samson "It means one of the best moments in my life," Samson said after India's seven-run win in the semi-final. "I'm very grateful for that. I have been playing this format for a very long time. I played around 300 or 400 T20s (328). The game saw Samson score an impressive 89 runs off 42 balls. Notably, Samson was not a regular starter in India's XI in the ongoing tourney. However, he has made his mark with two back-to-back brilliant knocks.

Game strategy Experience in T20 cricket and IPL captaincy Samson emphasized his understanding of team dynamics and individual roles in a match. He said, "I have the experience of knowing what does a team demand at the moment and what is my exact role in this XI." This clarity, he believes, helps him score runs as per his requirements. His unbeaten 97 against West Indies and 89-run knock against England in the semi-final were instrumental in taking India to their second consecutive final as defending champions.

Advertisement

Batting strategy Importance of the opening trio's role during powerplay overs Samson and his opening partner Abhishek Sharma realized early on that 250 was a minimum score on a "true" pitch. He said that the last match was all about taking the team along, but this game was completely different. The trio of Abhishek, Samson, and Ishan Kishan have been aggressive in their batting during powerplay overs. Samson stressed that matches are now being decided in this phase of play.

Advertisement