Sanju Samson shines with successive T20 World Cup fifties: Stats

Indian cricket team wicketkeeper-batter, Sanju Samson , has hit successive half-centuries in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. The opening batsman floored England in the 2nd semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with a blazing 89-run knock. He was part of a 97-run stand alongside Ishan Kishan for the 2nd wicket. Thereafter, he added 43 runs with Shivam Dube. Here are further details.

Knock Samson floors England with a defiant 89 Samson hammered Jofra Archer for a four and a six in the 1st over. In the 3rd over, he was dropped off Archer's bowling by Harry Brook while batting on 15. He didn't look back thereafter as the England bowlers were preyed upon. Samson played some terrific shots and added two vital stands. Will Jacks dismissed him in the 13th over.

Stats Successive fifties for Samson in T20 World Cup 2026 Before this knock of 89 from 42 balls against England, Samson belted West Indies at Eden Gardens. He hit a match-winning unbeaten 97 to help India reach the semis. With this recent effort, Samson has raced to a tally of 232 runs from four matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup at 77.33. He has hit 22 fours and 16 sixes (SR: 201.73).

Advertisement

Numbers Samson slams his 53rd fifty in T20s Samson's 89 was laced with 7 sixes and 8 fours. He struck at 211.90. He has now amassed 1,310 runs in T20Is from 61 matches (53 innings) at 27.29. This was his 5th fifty in T20Is (100s: 3). His strike rate is 154.84. Overall in T20s, Samson now owns 8,311 runs from 329 matches (312 innings). This was his 53rd fifty (100s: 6).

Advertisement

Do you know? Samson completes 700 fours and races to 388 sixes (T20s) Samson has completed 700 fours in T20s, as per ESPNcricinfo. He got to the mark with his 8th four. Meanwhile, he has got to 388 sixes in T20s.

Record Samson attains this T20 WC feat Highest scores in T20 WC knockouts 100* - Finn Allen vs SA, Kolkata, 2026 SF 96* - Tillakaratne Dilshan vs WI, The Oval, 2009 SF 89* - Virat Kohli vs WI, Mumbai WS, 2016 SF 89 - Sanju Samson vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2026 SF 86* - Alex Hales vs IND, Adelaide, 2022 SF