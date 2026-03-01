T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson makes records versus West Indies

Indian batter Sanju Samson smashed a match-winning 97* in Match 52 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Chasing 197 runs to win against the West Indies, Samson's unbeaten knock helped India (199/5) claim a 5-wicket win at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. India have reached the semis of the ongoing T20 World Cup and will face England next. Here are further details and stats.

Knock A powerful 97* from Samson's blade India lost Abhishek Sharma (10) early before Ishan Kishan (10) also perished inside the powerplay overs (1-6). A 58-run stand for the 3rd wicket between Samson and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship. Samson then added 42 runs alongside Tilak Varma and 38 with Hardik Pandya. His powerful knock meant sure India completed a win in the 20th over. It was a powerful effort.

Stats 52nd T20 fifty for Samson Samson's 97* was laced with 12 fours and 4 sixes. He consumed 50 balls. With this effort, he has raced to 1,221 runs from 60 T20Is (52 innings) at 25.97. This was Samson's 4th fifty (100s: 3). Samson went past 100 T20I fours (102). Overall in T20s, he owns 8,222 runs from 328 matches (311 innings). He slammed his 52nd fifty (100s: 6).

Advertisement

Information Samson breaks this T20 World Cup record of Kohli Samson's unbeaten 97 is the highest knock for India in a run chase in T20 World Cup. Samson surpassed the 82*-run kncok by Virat Kohli against Australia in Mohali in 2016 & vs Pakistan in Melbourne in 2022.

Advertisement