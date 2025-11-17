Joe Root remains most prized wicket for Australia: Scott Boland

Scott Boland, Australia's fast bowler, has said that England's Joe Root is still the most coveted wicket in the upcoming Ashes series Down Under. This comes despite Root's struggle to score a Test century in Australia. The veteran cricketer will play in place of the injured Pat Cummins in the first Test match of the series starting on Friday. Here are further details.

Strategic target Boland acknowledges Root's significance in England's batting order Boland emphasized the importance of dismissing top players like Root, who was England's captain in the past. "In the past when Joe Root was captain you always wanted to try and take (him) down...make sure they have as little impact as you can," he was quoted as saying by The Independent. The Australian pacer hopes to keep Root and other middle-order batsmen quiet during the upcoming series.

Batting prowess Root's impressive performance since last Australian tour Since his last tour of Australia, Root has scored 16 centuries and averages 57.14, making him a regular at number one in the ICC batting rankings. Former teammate Stuart Broad expects him to perform well in the next eight weeks, especially with Cummins missing the start of the series. Cummins has dismissed Root 11 times in Tests, most by any bowler alongside India's Jasprit Bumrah.

Match-up impact Broad highlights absence of Cummins as a key factor Broad, who will be commentating on the series for Channel 7, said Root would be pleased with Cummins's absence in the first Test. He believes this could give Root a better chance to score runs. Broad also noted that the Australian press often questions Root's lack of centuries in Australia and hopes he can silence those critics by scoring big at Perth.