Sourav Ganguly urges India to 'bring back Mohammed Shami' 

Former BCCI president and Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has suggested that Gautam Gambhir should bring back pacer Mohammed Shami into the Test squad. This comes after India's recent defeat against South Africa in Kolkata. The match ended with a 30-run loss for India, marking South Africa's first Test victory on Indian soil in 15 years. India have been excluding Shami despite his strong run in the Ranji Trophy.

Selection support Ganguly's faith in Shami and other pacers Ganguly, speaking to Sports Tak, stressed that Gambhir should trust the trio of Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. He said, "I think Shami deserves a place in this Test team. Shami and the spinners will win Tests for him." The former India captain also emphasized on playing on good pitches in India for better results.

Player exclusion Shami's absence from the Test squad Shami had previously asserted his readiness for international cricket, hinting at a possible communication gap with the management. Despite skipping the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy, Shami impressed in his first three matches, bowling 93 overs and taking 15 wickets at 15.13 with best figures of 5/38. Indian captain Shubman Gill was also asked if Shami is part of India's plans, to which he said, "The selectors would be able to give you a better answer to that."