IPL: Kumar Sangakkara replaces Rahul Dravid as RR head coach
By Parth Dhall
Nov 17, 2025
12:26 pm
What's the story

Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara has been appointed the head coach of Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The former Sri Lankan captain will also continue in his role as Director of Cricket for the franchise. He takes over from Rahul Dravid, who had a disappointing IPL 2025 season with the team finishing second-last on the points table.

Coaching history

Sangakkara's return to head coach role

Sangakkara has once again taken over as RR's head coach after a gap. He served in the same capacity between 2021 and 2024, taking them to two playoffs in four years. Under his guidance, the team reached the finals in 2022 and qualified for the playoffs in 2024. His successful stint coincided with his promotion to Director of Cricket for the IPL 2025 season.

Future plans

Sangakkara's vision for the team

Sangakkara expressed his excitement about returning as head coach and working with the talented squad. He said, "I'm honored to return as Head Coach and continue working with this talented group. I'm also pleased to have a strong coaching team alongside me." The former cricketer emphasized he aims to build a team that plays with clarity, resilience, and purpose.

Support staff

Sangakkara's coaching team

Sangakkara will be supported by a strong coaching team, including Vikram Rathour as assistant coach and Shane Bond as fast bowling coach. Trevor Penney and Sid Lahiri will serve as the assistant coach and performance coach, respectively. Rathour will work closely with Sangakkara on batting development, game plans, and overall team preparation. Bond's continuity in the pace program is also expected to provide stability to the squad.