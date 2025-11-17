IPL: Kumar Sangakkara replaces Rahul Dravid as RR head coach

Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara has been appointed the head coach of Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The former Sri Lankan captain will also continue in his role as Director of Cricket for the franchise. He takes over from Rahul Dravid, who had a disappointing IPL 2025 season with the team finishing second-last on the points table.

Coaching history Sangakkara's return to head coach role Sangakkara has once again taken over as RR's head coach after a gap. He served in the same capacity between 2021 and 2024, taking them to two playoffs in four years. Under his guidance, the team reached the finals in 2022 and qualified for the playoffs in 2024. His successful stint coincided with his promotion to Director of Cricket for the IPL 2025 season.

Future plans Sangakkara's vision for the team Sangakkara expressed his excitement about returning as head coach and working with the talented squad. He said, "I'm honored to return as Head Coach and continue working with this talented group. I'm also pleased to have a strong coaching team alongside me." The former cricketer emphasized he aims to build a team that plays with clarity, resilience, and purpose.