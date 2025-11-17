'Play on good wickets': Sourav Ganguly's advice to Team India
What's the story
Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly advised Gautam Gambhir and his troops to play on good wickets and ensure that the batters put up tall scores. The advice comes after India's recent defeat against South Africa in Kolkata. India failed to chase down 124 on a spin-friendly track. Ganguly emphasized that the team fared well in England a few months ago because they managed to score enough runs. This helped India win two Tests and draw the series 2-2.
Winning approach
Ganguly's strategy for winning Test matches
Ganguly stressed on the importance of playing on 'truer surfaces' and winning Test matches in five days, not three. Speaking to the reports, he said, "Play on good wickets. I hope Gautam Gambhir is listening. He needs to take the wicket out of the game." The former captain added that if batters don't score 350-400 runs, they won't win Test matches. This was their strategy in England, where they managed to put runs on board and win two Tests.
Test results
No flaws in Eden Gardens pitch: Gambhir
After India's defeat to South Africa, head coach Gautam Gambhir defended the Eden Gardens pitch, saying it had no flaws. The Indian team was bowled out for 93 in the second innings, its third-lowest score in a fourth innings in Test cricket. The pitch has since been criticized for uneven bounce and excessive turn. However, Gambhir said the Eden Gardens pitch was exactly what he had wanted. He also praised curator Sujan Mukherjee.
Coaching impact
A lot of regard for Gambhir: Ganguly
Despite India's poor performance in home Tests of late, Ganguly expressed his respect for Gambhir as a coach. He said, "I have got a lot of time for him. A lot of regard. He is a competitor." The former captain added that India should play on good pitches given their strong bowling attack, with players like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja.
Results
Results not in India's favor
The move to prepare turning pitches in home Tests has backfired of late. In a new low, India were routed 3-0 by New Zealand last year. Notably, India are yet to beat a SENA nation (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) at home in Tests under Gambhir. They have beaten Bangladesh (2024) and West Indies (2025) on home soil besides losing to Australia Down Under. They managed to draw the five-match series in England 2-2.