Why Daryl Mitchell will miss 2nd ODI against West Indies

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the 2nd ODI against West Indies . The decision comes after he felt discomfort in his thigh during Sunday's match. Instead of traveling to Napier, Mitchell will undergo scans on his left groin in Christchurch. The results will likely determine his availability for the remaining series, New Zealand Cricket confirmed in a statement.

Injury details Mitchell's injury occurred during his ODI ton Mitchell's injury flared up while he batted during New Zealand's narrow seven-run victory over West Indies at Hagley Oval. His century (119) powered the Black Caps to 269/7 in 50 overs. He didn't return for the second innings of the match, raising concerns about his fitness. The all-rounder has been a key player for New Zealand in white-ball cricket.

Replacement player Henry Nicholls called in as cover for Mitchell In light of Mitchell's injury, New Zealand has called up batsman Henry Nicholls as a replacement. Nicholls will join the squad in Napier on Monday. His last ODI appearance was in April this year. The seasoned batsman has been in good form in domestic cricket. In 81 ODIs, the top-order batter has scored 2,180 runs at an average of 34.60. His tally includes a ton and 15 half-centuries.