Asia Cup Rising Stars: No handshakes between India, Pakistan players

The 2025 Asia Cup Rising Stars clash between India A and Pakistan Shaheens in Doha on Sunday witnessed a continuation of the handshake snub. The tradition began during the Men's T20 Asia Cup earlier this year, when India's senior team had refrained from shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts. The gesture has now been followed by the junior teams as well, further highlighting the current state of cricketing relations between India and Pakistan.

Tournament dynamics Rising Stars Asia Cup: A repeat of handshake snub The Jitesh Sharma-led India A team and the Pakistan Shaheens, captained by Irfan Khan, did not shake hands after their national anthems. This was similar to the no-handshake policy of the senior teams during the Asia Cup. The Pakistan Shaheens won the toss and chose to bowl first in this group stage match of the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

Political tensions Handshake snub: A gesture of solidarity The handshake snub during the Asia Cup was led by India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who deliberately skipped shaking hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha. This was done as a mark of respect for the victims of the April Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and resulted in an India-Pakistan tussle. The political climate between the two countries has remained tense since then, further straining their cricketing relations.

Information Pakistan Shaheens beat India A That apart, Pakistan Shaheens beat India A by eight wickets after chasing down 137 in 13.2 overs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again starred for India with a 28-ball 45, while Maaz Sadaqat's unbeaten 79 powered Pakistan to victory. He also took two wickets.