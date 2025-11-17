Shubman Gill discharged from hospital: Will he play 2nd Test?
What's the story
In a positive development from Team India's camp, Test captain Shubman Gill has been discharged from the hospital in Kolkata. He was admitted after sustaining a neck injury during the 1st Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens. According to reports, Gill is back at the team hotel, and his initial medical evaluations are positive. Will he play the 2nd Test in Guwahati?
Recovery status
Gill's condition stable; future participation uncertain
Gill's condition is believed to be stable as he can walk and move his neck. The pain that initially worried the support staff has also subsided considerably. However, his future participation in the 2nd Test in Guwahati remains uncertain. It will depend on how his body responds to rest and treatment over the next few days.
Incident report
A look at Gill's injury details
On Day 2, Gill came to bat after Washington Sundar's dismissal. He scored a boundary off spinner Simon Harmer. Upon completing the shot, the Indian skipper held his neck in visible pain. He removed his helmet and called for medical help. After a brief assessment, he was taken off the field to avoid further aggravation of his condition. India decided not to take any chances and sent in a replacement batter while Gill walked back slowly toward the pavilion.
Match outcome
Gill's absence jolts India in Kolkata
Gill's absence was felt in the final innings as India, chasing just 124 runs, faltered. They succumbed to the deteriorating Kolkata pitch and fell to spinners. In what appeared to be a modest run-chase, the hosts folded for 93. Only Washington Sundar (31) and Axar Patel (26) scored 20-plus runs. With a 30-run win, South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0.
Information
Will Gill play in Guwahati?
As mentioned, the 2nd Test between India and South Africa will be held in Guwahati. While Gill was hospitalized, India didn't opt for a like-for-like replacement in the series opener. In case he misses out in Guwahati, India can go in with Sai Sudharsan.