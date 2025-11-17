How has England's Ben Stokes performed in The Ashes? Stats

England captain Ben Stokes will be aiming to start strongly against Australia when the two heavyweights meet for a 5-match Test series, starting November 24. The 1st Ashes Test will be held at the Perth Stadium, Perth. Stokes will be backing his side to get the job done and lead them from the front. We decode the all-rounder's Ashes stats and overall Test numbers.

Stats batting Stokes owns 1,562 runs in The Ashes In 24 Ashes Test matches, Stokes has smashed 1,562 runs at an average of 36.32 from 45 innings). He owns 4 hundreds and 8 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 9 Tests on Australian soil, Stokes has scored 515 runs at 28.61. He owns 2 fifties and a ton. Meanwhile, 1,047 of his Ashes runs against Australia have come at home (100s: 3, 50s: 6).

Information 41 Ashes wickets for Stokes Stokes has picked 41 wickets versus Australia in The Ashes from 24 matches (31 innings). He averages 38.95 with two five-wicket hauls. Interestingly, all 41 of Stokes' Ashes wickets have come in England. He hasn't bowled on Aussie soil against Australia.