Bayern Munich extend Serge Gnabry's contract until 2028: Details here

Bayern Munich have confirmed the contract extension of German forward Serge Gnabry until 2028. The new deal comes as a major boost for the Bundesliga giants, who were facing the prospect of losing one of their key players at the end of this season. Gnabry's previous contract was set to expire this summer, but his new terms will keep him at Bayern for over a decade.

Player statistics Gnabry's numbers for Bayern this season Gnabry has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in 26 appearances across all competitions. In the Bundesliga, he has six goals and 5 assists from 16 games. Gnabry has recorded one goal and three assists from 7 matches in the UEFA Champions League. He helped Bayern win the DFL Super Cup by making an assist. Meanwhile, he has made three DFB-Pokal appearances this season.

Career highlights A look at the forward's career at Bayern Since joining Bayern from Werder Bremen in 2017, Gnabry has made 311 appearances for the German champions. He has scored 100 goals. He also owns 69 assists. As many as 76 of his goals for the club have come in the Bundesliga from 208 appearances. He has won six Bundesliga titles and a Champions League title in 2020 during his time at the club. Overall, he has lifted a total of 15 trophies with the club.

