1st WODI, Shafali Verma slams 33-ball 64* versus Zimbabwe: Stats
What's the story
India women's cricket team thrashed Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series. The match was played at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara. Pratika Rawal scored a brilliant century while Shafali Verma contributed with an explosive 64 not out to guide their team to victory. India chased down a target of 198 runs in just 27.1 overs, thanks to a solid 106*-run stand off 70 balls between
Summary
Shafali's explosive knock helps India
Shafali came in when India were 94/1 in the 16th over.
Shafali joined Rawal in the middle and immediately made her presence felt with a boundary off her third ball.
The duo maintained a scoring rate of around eight runs per over, putting Zimbabwe under pressure.
Shafali accelerated further in the 26th over, hitting consecutive sixes to bring up her half-century off just 29 balls.
Shafali then finished the chase in style with a boundary off the first ball of the 28th over.
Numbers
Rawal's ton powers India to victory
Shafali was unscathed on 64 off 33 balls. She hammered five fours and four sixes.
Shafali recorded her sixth Women's ODI fifty.
In 33 matches, she owns 809 runs at 26.09.
As many as 270 of her runs have come in home WODIs.
She averages 30 from 10 matches (50s: 2), as per Cricinfo.