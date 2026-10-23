1st WODI, Shafali Verma slams 33-ball 64* versus Zimbabwe: Stats

Shafali came in when India were 94/1 in the 16th over.

Shafali joined Rawal in the middle and immediately made her presence felt with a boundary off her third ball.

The duo maintained a scoring rate of around eight runs per over, putting Zimbabwe under pressure.

Shafali accelerated further in the 26th over, hitting consecutive sixes to bring up her half-century off just 29 balls.

Shafali then finished the chase in style with a boundary off the first ball of the 28th over.