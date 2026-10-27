Shaheen Afridi completes 50 wickets in home ODIs
What's the story
Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi has completed 50 wickets in home ODIs. The left-arm fast bowler reached this milestone with his first wicket against Sri Lanka in the ODI Tri-Series game in Lahore. Afridi took just 29 games to get the feat. Notably, he made the first strike after the Men in Green were folded for 110 while batting first. Here are further details.
Stats
Afridi's numbers in home games
Playing his 29th home ODI, Afridi has raced to 50 wickets as he averages over 25, as per Cricinfo.
His tally includes an economy rate of 5.3-plus, two four-wicket hauls, and a fifer.
Notably, he became just the sixth Pakistani bowler to accomplish this milestone.
Wasim Akram (72), Waqar Younis (67), Shahid Afridi (62), Saqlain Mushtaq (54), and Imran Khan (52) are the other names on this list.
Career
Second-fastest Pakistani to 150 ODI wickets
In his last outing, Afridi became the second-fastest bowler from his country to accomplish 150 wickets in ODI cricket.
Having taken 80 matches, he equaled Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and India's Mohammed Shami in terms of the fourth-fastest bowler to complete 150 scalps.
The trio is only behind Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane (73), Australia's Mitchell Starc (77), and Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq (78).
Information
Here are his ODI numbers
Afridi has been Pakistan's mainstay pacer in white-ball cricket. The left-arm speedster has now raced to 154 wickets from 81 ODIs at an average of 24-plus. His tally includes nine four-wicket hauls, three fifers, and an economy rate of 5.5-plus.