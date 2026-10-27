Shaheen Afridi completes 50 wickets in home ODIs

Playing his 29th home ODI, Afridi has raced to 50 wickets as he averages over 25, as per Cricinfo.

His tally includes an economy rate of 5.3-plus, two four-wicket hauls, and a fifer.

Notably, he became just the sixth Pakistani bowler to accomplish this milestone.

Wasim Akram (72), Waqar Younis (67), Shahid Afridi (62), Saqlain Mushtaq (54), and Imran Khan (52) are the other names on this list.