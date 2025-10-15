Ranji Trophy: Shivam Dube ruled out of opening match

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube has been ruled out of his team's first Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir with back stiffness. The match is set to be played in Srinagar from Wednesday. Dube had flown with the team but returned to Mumbai on medical advice due to back stiffness, which may have been aggravated by the cold weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recovery hopes Dube returns to Mumbai on medical advice The Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed that Dube was advised by the team's medical staff to rest. He returned to Mumbai on Tuesday night. Despite being part of the Indian T20I squad, Dube has been a regular in the Ranji squad of late. The team is hopeful that he will recover by this weekend and join the Indian team traveling to Australia on October 23.

Performance highlight Dube played a crucial role in India's Asia Cup triumph Dube was instrumental in India's Asia Cup victory last month. His ability to hit sixes, especially against spinners, makes him a formidable lower-order batsman. In the final against Pakistan in Dubai, he bowled three overs and later smashed a pivotal 22-ball 33 as India sealed a thrilling chase. Dube has been India's mainstay all-rounder in T20Is, playing 41 matches.