Ranji Trophy: Shivam Dube ruled out of opening match
What's the story
Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube has been ruled out of his team's first Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir with back stiffness. The match is set to be played in Srinagar from Wednesday. Dube had flown with the team but returned to Mumbai on medical advice due to back stiffness, which may have been aggravated by the cold weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.
Recovery hopes
Dube returns to Mumbai on medical advice
The Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed that Dube was advised by the team's medical staff to rest. He returned to Mumbai on Tuesday night. Despite being part of the Indian T20I squad, Dube has been a regular in the Ranji squad of late. The team is hopeful that he will recover by this weekend and join the Indian team traveling to Australia on October 23.
Performance highlight
Dube played a crucial role in India's Asia Cup triumph
Dube was instrumental in India's Asia Cup victory last month. His ability to hit sixes, especially against spinners, makes him a formidable lower-order batsman. In the final against Pakistan in Dubai, he bowled three overs and later smashed a pivotal 22-ball 33 as India sealed a thrilling chase. Dube has been India's mainstay all-rounder in T20Is, playing 41 matches.
Information
His First-Class stats
According to ESPNcricinfo, Dube has scored 1,541 runs from 25 First-Class matches at an average of 44.02. His tally includes 4 tons and 9 half-centuries. The 32-year-old has also taken 58 wickets at an average of 21.72 with his medium pace.