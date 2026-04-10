Dissecting Shivam Dube's woes vs DC in IPL: Stats

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 11. Eyes will be on Shivam Dube, who happens to be CSK's designated finisher. However, he has not really enjoyed operating against DC. Let's have a look at his stats.

Numbers An average of 18.77 As per ESPNcricinfo, Dube has managed just 169 runs across nine games against DC. This is the fourth-worst average among batters with at least 165 runs against the Capitals. However, the southpaw has operated with a strike rate of 143.22 against DC. Dube has touched the 25-run mark just twice against the team, with his best score being 32.

Information Dube versus DC in Chennai As mentioned, the upcoming game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium - CSK's home ground. Dube has played two games against DC at this venue, managing scores worth 25 and 18. He would be raring to improve this record.

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