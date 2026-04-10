Dissecting Shivam Dube's woes vs DC in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 11. Eyes will be on Shivam Dube, who happens to be CSK's designated finisher. However, he has not really enjoyed operating against DC. Let's have a look at his stats.
Numbers
An average of 18.77
As per ESPNcricinfo, Dube has managed just 169 runs across nine games against DC. This is the fourth-worst average among batters with at least 165 runs against the Capitals. However, the southpaw has operated with a strike rate of 143.22 against DC. Dube has touched the 25-run mark just twice against the team, with his best score being 32.
Information
Dube versus DC in Chennai
As mentioned, the upcoming game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium - CSK's home ground. Dube has played two games against DC at this venue, managing scores worth 25 and 18. He would be raring to improve this record.
Career
Dube closing in on 2,000 IPL runs
Coming to his overall IPL stats, Dube has mustered 1,928 runs from 82 matches at an average of 30.60. His strike rate is a healthy 144.09, as his tally includes 10 fifties. The dasher has batted thrice this season, with his scores reading 6, 45*, and 18. Having lost all three games, CSK are reeling at the rock bottom of the team standings.