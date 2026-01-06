VHT: Shreyas Iyer scores quick-fire 82 on return from injury

Shreyas Iyer made a stunning comeback in the Vijay Hazare Trophy , scoring an impressive 82 runs off just 53 balls for Mumbai against Himachal Pradesh. The match was held at the Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground in Jaipur on Tuesday. This was Iyer's first competitive game after suffering a spleen injury during India's Australia tour last October. Here are further details.

Match details Iyer's innings included 10 fours and 3 sixes Iyer's innings was a blend of aggression and finesse, as he hit 10 boundaries and three sixes. His explosive batting came after Mumbai lost both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan by the eighth over, leaving them at a precarious position of 55/2. However, Iyer, along with Musheer Khan, stabilized the innings with an impressive partnership worth 82 runs.

Stabilization Iyer and Musheer Khan's partnership steadies Mumbai After Musheer was dismissed after scoring a quickfire 73 off 51 balls, Iyer continued his aggressive approach. He formed another solid partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, adding 65 runs in just 39 balls to take Mumbai past the 200-run mark. The Mumbai skipper eventually fell to Kushal Pal as Mumbai were 221/5 at the time of his dismissal. Notably, Iyer batted with a strike rate of 154.72.

Upcoming challenges Iyer's fitness to be assessed for New Zealand ODIs Iyer's brilliant performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy comes as a huge boost for Indian cricket. He has been picked in India's ODI squad for the home series against New Zealand. However, his participation will depend on a fitness clearance after this match. The assessment will determine if Iyer is fit enough to play at the international level after his recovery from injury.