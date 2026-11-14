Suryakumar Yadav keen to make Indian cricket team comeback

After the match in Kolkata, Suryakumar expressed his disappointment at not being selected for India's next series after the IPL.

"The same hunger that I had to play for India is back now," he said, as per Cricinfo.

He added, "I want to play for the country again, so I have to knock down the [selectors'] door."

His intent was clear as he batted aggressively at a strike rate of 285.71.