Nitish Rana slams his second fifty of SMAT 2025: Stats
What's the story
Delhi captain Nitish Rana made his bat talk in the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash against Uttarakhand at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad. The southpaw hit a superb 51 off 29 balls as his side posted 162/7 while batting first. This was Rana's second fifty of the season, and it came at a crucial time. Here are his stats.
Knock
A fine hand from Rana
Delhi lost dashing opener Priyansh Arya for 11 when Rana arrived at number three. The latter joined forces with fellow half-centurion Yash Dhull (52), and the duo took the innings forward with a 67-run partnership. Rana, who looked watchful at the start, eventually shifted gears and brought up a fine fifty. He eventually fell to Jagadeesha Suchith in the 14th over.
Stats
15th 50-plus in SMAT
Rana smashed seven fours and two sixes during his 51-run stay. With this knock, he has raced to a tally of 5,122 runs from 211 T20s at 28.61. This was his 34th fifty (100s: 1). In 91 SMAT matches, he has 2,254 runs at 30.05 (50s: 15, 100s: 1). 274 of his runs have come in seven games this season at 45.66 (50s: 2).
Information
IPL 2026: Nitish Rana traded to Delhi Capitals
Former Kolkata Knight Riders ace Rana saw Rajasthan Royals trade him to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the trade on November 15. Rana managed 217 runs for RR last season.