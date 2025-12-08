Nitish Rana slams his second fifty of SMAT 2025: Stats 

Delhi captain Nitish Rana made his bat talk in the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash against Uttarakhand at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad. The southpaw hit a superb 51 off 29 balls as his side posted 162/7 while batting first. This was Rana's second fifty of the season, and it came at a crucial time. Here are his stats.

Knock A fine hand from Rana Delhi lost dashing opener Priyansh Arya for 11 when Rana arrived at number three. The latter joined forces with fellow half-centurion Yash Dhull (52), and the duo took the innings forward with a 67-run partnership. Rana, who looked watchful at the start, eventually shifted gears and brought up a fine fifty. He eventually fell to Jagadeesha Suchith in the 14th over.

Stats 15th 50-plus in SMAT Rana smashed seven fours and two sixes during his 51-run stay. With this knock, he has raced to a tally of 5,122 runs from 211 T20s at 28.61. This was his 34th fifty (100s: 1). In 91 SMAT matches, he has 2,254 runs at 30.05 (50s: 15, 100s: 1). 274 of his runs have come in seven games this season at 45.66 (50s: 2).