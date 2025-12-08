Kohli, Rohit end 2025 with staggering ODI numbers: Stats 

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have ended the year 2025 on a high note, dominating the One Day International (ODI) format. The duo has been in stellar form, with Rohit winning the Player of the Series award against Australia. Kohli later received the same honor for his heroics in the South Africa series. Notably, Kohli and Rohit are now only active in ODIs, having retired from T20Is and Test cricket. Let's decode their stellar ODI numbers in 2025.

Kohli Kohli scored the most ODI runs for India (2025) Kohli top scored for India in ODIs this year, hammering 651 runs from 13 games at an average of 65.10. His strike rate of 96.15 speaks volumes of his intent. The batting talisman tallied seven 50-plus scores this year, converting three of them to centuries. While his first three-figure score in 2025 was in the high-voltage Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan, Kohli's other two tons came in successive games during the recent series against South Africa.

Rohit Rohit is not far behind Rohit, who captained India to the Champions Trophy title, was later removed as India's ODI skipper. However, this did not have any negative impact on his batting. The dashing opener played 14 ODIs this year, in which he managed 650 runs at an average of 50. The tally includes 24 sixes and a strike rate of 100.46. Rohit breached the 50-run mark six times as his centuries came against England (home) and Australia (away).

Feats Kohli broke these ODI records in 2025 Kohli now owns 53 ODI hundreds - the most for any player in a single format. Earlier this year, he became the second-highest run-getter in ODIs, having displaced Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara. The batter has now raced to 14,557 runs from 308 games at an average of over 58. During the recent series against SA, Kohli became only the second batter with 6,500 ODI runs at home (now 6,627 at 61.93).

Rohit Rohit becomes highest six-hitter in ODIs During the SA series, Rohit became the batter with the most sixes in ODI history. He displaced former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi at the top. Rohit, who made headlines for his weight loss, has now raced to 355 maximums. The dasher also became the third Indian batter to complete 11,500 runs in ODIs. Across 279 ODIs, Rohit has scored 11,516 runs at 49.21. His tally of 33 ODI tons is the third-most for any batter.