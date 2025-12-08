How has Team India fared in Cuttack (T20Is)? 

India will take on South Africa in the first T20I of their five-match series on December 9. The match will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. This is the final leg of South Africa's all-format tour of India. After losing the Test series 0-2, India bounced back to win the ODI series 2-1. Now they are looking to continue their winning momentum in T20Is as well. Meanwhile, here we look at India's T20I record in Cuttack.

Stats Team India has won a solitary T20I in Cuttack The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack has hosted only three T20Is so far, making it difficult to predict the pitch behavior. As per ESPNcricinfo, Team India has lost two games here while winning just one, against Sri Lanka in 2017 (by 93 runs). Interestingly, both of India's T20I defeats at this venue came at the hands of South Africa, by six wickets in 2015 and by four wickets in 2022.

Pitch report How will the pitch behave? The surface at the Barabati Stadium is known for assisting the bowlers, especially spinners in the middle overs. Fast bowlers are expected to make the new ball talk as top-order batters of both teams can be up for a challenge. However, bowlers might face some problems in the second innings as dew is likely to play a part.

Performers Here are the key performers The majority of the players from both teams will play their maiden T20I in Cuttack. According to ESPNcricinfo, Kuldeep Yadav has claimed six wickets from four T20Is in Cuttack. His economy at this venue is 6.61. Hardik Pandya has returned with three wickets from two T20Is here at an economy of 8.57. From the current South African squad, David Miller has scored 30 T20I runs at the venue while striking at 130.43.