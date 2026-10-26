Steve Smith undergoes fitness test ahead of final SA Test
What's the story
Australia's cricket team is facing a fitness crisis ahead of the decisive Test match against South Africa in Cape Town. Steven Smith will undergo a fitness test on his troublesome neck, while Nic Maddinson has been ruled out of the game. Maddinson will return to Australia for New South Wales's upcoming Sheffield Shield match starting Friday.
Team adjustments
Sam Harper also leaving the tour
Sam Harper, who was brought in as a wicketkeeping cover for Josh Inglis after he fractured his finger, is also leaving the tour.
He will be available for Victoria's next Shield match against Queensland starting Saturday.
Meanwhile, Inglis has been cleared to resume wicketkeeping duties if Alex Carey faces any issues during the match.
Fitness concerns
Smith's fitness test crucial for final XI
Smith's fitness test is critical for Australia's final XI, as he was troubled by a neck issue in Gqeberha.
He will have to get through a full net session on Monday.
If Smith fails to recover in time, Marnus Labuschagne is likely to retain his position amid ongoing discussions about his future at No. 3 in the batting order.
Selection strategy
Selectors to finalize Australia's XI
Chair of selectors George Bailey has defended Maddinson's selection for the tour, saying it was a decision based on performance.
He also stressed that this experience in South Africa doesn't have to mark the end of his Test career.
The selectors were set to meet on Monday morning to finalize the XI ahead of Australia's final training session at Newlands later in the day.