Smriti Mandhana completes 1,000 runs in Women's Premier League: Stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana entered record books in the Women's Premier League (WPL) . The star batter completed 1,000 runs in the premier WT20 tournament. She attained the milestone with her 64th run in the WPL 2026 final against Delhi Capitals. Chasing a 204-run target, Mandhana and Georgia Voll added a century-plus stand (165) as RCB won the contest. Here's more.

Do you know? 5th batter to attain the milestone Mandhana is now the 5th player with 1,000-plus runs in the tournament after Nat Sciver-Brunt (1,348), Meg Lanning (1,200), Harmanpreet Kaur (1,193), and Shafali Verma (1,124).

Information Mandhana surpasses Ellyse Perry's WPL runs tally Mandhana has also hunted down Ellyse Perry in terms of WPL runs. Perry, who missed the WPL 2026 season, owns 972 runs from 25 matches at 64.80. Mandhana needed 37 runs to get past Perry.

Runs 7th WPL fifty for Mandhana; highest scorer this season Mandhana scored a valiant 87-run knock from 41 balls, hitting 12 fours and three sixes. She has raced to 1,023 runs at an average of 31. This was her 7th fifty. Mandhana's score of 87 in the final helped her finish the WPL 2026 season with 377 runs at 53.85 from nine matches. She ended as the top run-scorer (50s: 3).

