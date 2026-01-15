Smriti Mandhana joins Manchester Super Giants for The Hundred 2026

Team India star Smriti Mandhana has been signed by Manchester Super Giants for The Hundred 2026. The announcement comes after the franchise acquired Manchester Originals and rebranded them to Manchester Super Giants. The news was shared through a social media post during the ongoing retention and signing window for the upcoming tournament edition. Here are further details.

Player lineup Mandhana bolsters the team composition Mandhana's signing comes after an impressive 2025 season, where she played a key role in India's first-ever ICC ODI World Cup victory. The opening batter will be joining other top players like Meg Lanning and Sophie Ecclestone in the Manchester Super Giants women's team. On the men's side, Jos Buttler will continue to play alongside Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Dawson, and Noor Ahmad.

Franchise transformation Manchester Originals rebranded as Manchester Super Giants In a major overhaul, the Manchester Originals have been rebranded as the Manchester Super Giants. The name change comes after Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group acquired a 70% stake in the team for £80 million. Goenka announced his excitement over this massive shift on X, revealing Buttler and Mandhana as key players representing their new identity.

Plans Goenka's vision for Manchester Super Giants Goenka shared his vision for the rebranded team on X, saying, "Manchester is a city synonymous with sport, passion, and legacy. As the Super Giants family grows globally, our presence in The Hundred reflects a long-term commitment to become part of the sporting culture and conscience of this great city." He added that "the Manchester Super Giants identity represents this belief and ambition."

