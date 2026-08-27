Sonal Dinusha shatters records with third Test ton against India
What's the story
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha did the unthinkable on Day 5 of the second and final Test against India in Colombo. Dinusha not only helped Sri Lanka evade an innings defeat, but he also drove their chances of a victory. After a valiant first-innings ton, Dinusha completed another ton as the Lankans received a follow-on. This was his third century of the India series.
Fightback
SL's fightback in second innings
After bowling nearly 90 overs and having a 213-run lead, India opted for the follow-on.
SL once again suffered a few early blows, but Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis once again joined forces to take them past 170.
India took successive wickets in the final session on Day 4, reducing SL to 218/6. The onus was on Dinusha (7*) and Keshara Nuwantha (3*) on the final day.
Knock
Dinusha's unmatched resilience
Against all odds, Dinusha and Nuwantha were unscathed until lunch, making it SL's best session of the Test.
While India took the second new ball, Dinusha reached his fourth 50-plus score of the series.
SL started their second session at 329/6, leading by 116 runs. Immediately after lunch, Manav Suthar broke the partnership by dismissing Nuwantha (46).
Ravindra Jadeja then removed Prabath Jayasuriya, with SL down to 355/8.
Landmarks
Dinusha reaches these landmarks
Dinusha, who scored 103 (162) in the first innings, became only the third Sri Lankan batter with 50-plus scores in all four innings of a two-match Test series. He joined Kumar Sangakkara and Dimuth Karunaratne.
According to Cricbuzz, Dinusha became only the second to achieve this against India, joining Andy Flower (183*, 70, 55 and 232* during Zimbabwe's tour of India in 2000).