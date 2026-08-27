Sonal Dinusha shatters records with third Test ton against India

After bowling nearly 90 overs and having a 213-run lead, India opted for the follow-on.

SL once again suffered a few early blows, but Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis once again joined forces to take them past 170.

India took successive wickets in the final session on Day 4, reducing SL to 218/6. The onus was on Dinusha (7*) and Keshara Nuwantha (3*) on the final day.