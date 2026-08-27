Anvay Dravid, Aaryavir Sehwag picked for India's Under-19 ODI squad
What's the story
Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag, sons of legendary cricketers Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, have been selected for India's Under-19 ODI squad. The selection comes ahead of the upcoming 50-over series against Australia starting September 18. The BCCI selection committee has announced separate squads for three ODIs and two multi-day games, with Lakshya Raichandani as captain of the 50-over side.
Selection process
Anvay retained; Aaryavir gets his first call-up
Anvay, a wicketkeeper-batter, has been retained in the ODI squad after touring Sri Lanka with the U-19 team last month.
The 17-year-old had impressive outings during the tour, scoring 14 and 87 in two Youth ODIs.
Meanwhile, Aaryavir is an 18-year-old currently playing in the Delhi Premier League. This is his first India call-up for international cricket.
Series details
U-19 series against Australia to kick off on September 18
The U-19 series against Australia will feature three ODIs and two multi-day games.
Rajkot will host all three ODIs and the first multi-day game, while Ahmedabad will host the second one.
The ODI squad is led by Lakshya Raichandani with Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan as vice-captain.
For the longer format, Chauhan captains with Raichandani as his deputy.
Do you know?
The Dravid-Sehwag duo
Both Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag played Under-19 cricket for India. While the latter represented India in the 1998 U-19 World Cup, Dravid played Youth ODIs and Tests in 1992. The two players later broke several batting records for the senior side.