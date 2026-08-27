Anvay Dravid, Aaryavir Sehwag picked for India's Under-19 ODI squad

Anvay, a wicketkeeper-batter, has been retained in the ODI squad after touring Sri Lanka with the U-19 team last month.

The 17-year-old had impressive outings during the tour, scoring 14 and 87 in two Youth ODIs.

Meanwhile, Aaryavir is an 18-year-old currently playing in the Delhi Premier League. This is his first India call-up for international cricket.