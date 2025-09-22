South Africa name three captains for Pakistan's multi-format tour: Details 

In a major development, South Africa have named three different captains for their impending multi-format tour of Pakistan. Since Temba Bavuma , the regular skipper, has been ruled out of the Test series due to a calf strain, Aiden Markram will lead in whites. While David Miller will lead the T20I side in Pakistan, Matthew Breetzke has been named the ODI skipper. Quinton de Kock, who has reversed his ODI retirement, has been named in both white-ball squads.

White-ball squads SA's ODI and T20I squads for Pakistan tour ODI squad: Matthew Breetzke (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Sinethemba Qeshile. T20I squad: David Miller (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, and Lizaad Williams.

Information A look at Test squad Test squad: Aiden Markram (captain), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, and Kyle Verreynne.

Return The return of de Kock As mentioned, star batter Quinton de Kock has come out of his ODI retirement. He played his last ODI during the 2023 ICC World Cup. De Kock, who made his ODI debut in 2013, has represented the Proteas in 155 matches. The dasher is the seventh-highest run-scorer for SA in the format, having slammed 6,770 runs at 45.74. The tally includes 21 tons and 30 half-centuries. With the gloves, he has 226 dismissals, the second-most for SA in the format.

Takeaways Other takeaways from SA's squads The Test squad for the series against Pakistan also sees a return from offspinner Simon Harmer, who last played a Test match in March 2023. Meanwhile, spinner Keshav Maharaj is available only for the 2nd Test after suffering a groin strain during the England tour. Breetzke, who has had a formidable start to his ODI career, has been rewarded with captaincy. Notably, both Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje have been snubbed from all squads.