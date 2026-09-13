South Africa seal 3rd ODI, rout Namibia 3-0: Key stats
What's the story
In one of the most one-sided ODI victories, South Africa thrashed Namibia to win the three-match series 3-0. The Proteas first restricted Namibia to 156 in 36.2 overs, with skipper Bjorn Fortuin taking four wickets. Zane Green was the hosts' top scorer. The chase was made straightforward by SA openers Jordan Hermann and Connor Esterhuizen. Here are the key stats.
Start
Namibia falter despite recovering
Electing to bat, Namibia were in a spot of bother at 19/2. They managed a brief recovery, with Alexander Bussin-Volschenk (31) and Lourense Steenkamp (23) adding 53 runs for the third wicket.
However, Fortuin turned the tide by delivering a flighted delivery that clean-bowled Steenkamp. The next ball saw Volschenk run out, leaving Namibia reeling at 73/4.
Collapse
Fortuin triggers Namibia's collapse
Fortuin capitalized on Namibia's fragile middle order, further dismissing Gerhard Erasmus (3), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (4), and Waldo Smith (2).
Fellow spinner Nqaba Peter also impressed with his bowling, taking 2/39 before Maphaka wrapped up the innings.
Namibia were eventually bowled out for just 156 in 36.2 overs.
Earlier, Corbin Bosch took the match's first wicket, dismissing Michael van Lingen.
Numbers
Career-best figures for Fortuin
Fortuin bowled a stellar spell, claiming 4/33 in his quota of 10 overs.
As per Cricinfo, this was his maiden ODI four-fer, taking him to 22 wickets from 18 games at an economy of 4.84.
Overall, in List A cricket, the left-arm spinner owns 145 wickets from 122 games, with his economy being around 4.6. This includes two four-fers and a five-wicket haul.
Milestone
Fortuin joins Botha on this list
Fortuin became just the second Proteas spinner to claim an ODI four-fer as a captain. He joined former off-spinner Johan Botha, who claimed 4/19 versus Kenya back in 2008.
Shaun Pollock (6 times) and Hansie Cronje (once) are the other South Africans to claim four or more wickets in an ODI while leading the team.
Chase
How the chase panned out
Hermann and Esterhuizen dominated the Namibia bowlers for 20 overs. Nothing worked as they added 150 runs off 126 balls.
The chase was nearly over when Waldo Smith knocked over Hermann, who departed for 77 off 59 balls (13 fours).
Meanwhile, Esterhuizen scored a run-a-ball 68 laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes.
Dewald Brevis smashed the winning six in the 22nd over.
Numbers
A look at their numbers
Hermann concluded the three-match series, which marked his debut, with scores of 150, 20, and 77. He averages 82.33 from three matches with a strike rate of 118.18.
Similarly, Connor Esterhuizen concluded his debut ODI series with scores of 10, 119, and 68*. His average is close to 99 with a strike rate of 100.