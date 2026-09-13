South Africa seal 3rd ODI, rout Namibia 3-0: Key stats

Electing to bat, Namibia were in a spot of bother at 19/2. They managed a brief recovery, with Alexander Bussin-Volschenk (31) and Lourense Steenkamp (23) adding 53 runs for the third wicket.

However, Fortuin turned the tide by delivering a flighted delivery that clean-bowled Steenkamp. The next ball saw Volschenk run out, leaving Namibia reeling at 73/4.