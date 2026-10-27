Will rain impact SA-AUS Test series decider in Cape Town?
What's the story
The third and final Test match between South Africa and Australia will be played at Newlands, Cape Town, starting on October 27. The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1, making this encounter a series-decider. Australia won the first match convincingly, but South Africa made a strong comeback in the second Test with captain Temba Bavuma scoring a career-best 179 and Marco Jansen's destructive bowling. Here we look at the weather forecast for the series decider.
Weather conditions
How will the weather behave?
The weather forecast for Cape Town during the third Test match looks largely favorable.
Day one is expected to start with overcast skies before clearing up later in the day.
The following three days are likely to be sunny and pleasant, while day five is predicted to be mostly cloudy and warm.
Rain interruptions are unlikely as the chance of precipitation remains 2% or less every day.
Detailed outlook
Conditions on day 1
Day one will see extensive cloud cover with a forecast of 95%, before conditions gradually improve.
The chance of rain is just 1%, meaning minimal disruption to play.
This cloud cover could help fast bowlers, especially early on when swing and seam movement could trouble batters.
If skies clear as expected, batting conditions may become more favorable later in the day.
Anticipated weather
Forecast for days 2 and 3
The second day is likely to be pleasant with plenty of sunshine and virtually no cloud cover.
The chance of rain is just 2%, while cloud cover is expected to remain at 0%. These bright conditions should ensure a full day's play at Newlands.
On the third day, sunny conditions are also expected with a forecasted cloud cover of just 2% and precipitation probability at 1%.
Weather forecast
What about day 4?
Day four is likely to remain mostly sunny and pleasant with a cloud cover of 19%. The chance of rain is 0%, meaning no interruptions are expected as the match nears its climax.
By this time, the pitch may have worn a bit, possibly leading to variable bounce and aiding spinners.
The team batting in the fourth innings could face a tough challenge if conditions deteriorate as expected.
Pitch conditions
Newlands pitch report
The Newlands surface has traditionally provided an interesting contest between batters and bowlers.
Fast bowlers are likely to get assistance, especially in the early stages.
The first two days could see a lot of seam movement and bounce, testing top-order batters against the new ball.
As the pitch settles down and ball loses its shine, batting conditions are expected to improve with more freedom for batters.