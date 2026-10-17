2nd Test Preview: Can Rabada's return bolster SA against Australia?

The weather forecast for the first two days of the match is uncertain, but it looks clear from day three onward.

Gqeberha has been dry in the lead-up to this Test after rain in September.

The surface looked dry and ready for play, with a good covering of grass expected despite being on the slower side.

The match, starting 1:30pm IST on Sunday, can be live-streamed at the FanCode app and website.