2nd Test Preview: Can Rabada's return bolster SA against Australia?
What's the story
South Africa will be bolstered by the return of their star fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in the second Test against Australia at Gqeberha's St George's Park, starting on Sunday. Notably, Temba Bavuma's men, who are also the defending ICC World Test Championship winners, suffered a disappointing loss in the first match of the series. The hosts will be hoping to level things up with a win here. Here is the preview.
Match conditions
Weather and pitch report
The weather forecast for the first two days of the match is uncertain, but it looks clear from day three onward.
Gqeberha has been dry in the lead-up to this Test after rain in September.
The surface looked dry and ready for play, with a good covering of grass expected despite being on the slower side.
The match, starting 1:30pm IST on Sunday, can be live-streamed at the FanCode app and website.
Series update
Can South Africa bounce back in Gqeberha?
Australia's victory in the first Test gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
The tourists will be looking to secure a series win with another victory at Gqeberha.
However, South Africa's Rabada will be keen on making his mark after missing out on the first match due to injury.
His return adds depth and experience to South Africa's bowling attack.
Team adjustments
Changes expected in South Africa's batting lineup
South Africa are likely to make some changes in their batting lineup for the second Test.
Matthew Breetzke has been called up, while Ryan Rickelton will keep wickets. This suggests that Kyle Verreynne may be left out of the final XI.
The hosts also don't plan to play two spinners on a grass-covered surface with wet weather expected throughout the week.
Team stability
Australia likely to remain unchanged
Australia's squad for the second Test is likely to remain unchanged, with Cameron Green still unavailable due to an abdominal strain.
Josh Inglis is fit but unlikely to make the cut.
Cooper Connolly is available as an extra left-arm orthodox spin option in their top seven, but replacing Beau Webster seems unlikely.
Despite a heavy workload on a flat pitch in Durban, all quicks have recovered well and are set to play again.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
Australia (possible XI): Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
South Africa (possible XI): Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
H2H
Recent results neck-to-neck
As per Cricinfo, Australia and South Africa have clashed in 103 Tests since 1902, with the former dominating the head-to-head record.
The Aussies have won 55 of those matches, while the Proteas have managed only 27 wins.
There have also been 21 drawn matches. In South Africa, Australia lead the head-to-head record 30-16 across 54 games.
However, in the last four head-to-head bilateral series, Australia and South Africa have won two each.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Both Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc completed 50 Test wickets against South Africa in the series opener.
Josh Hazlewood, the other Aussie pacer, stunned the hosts with a career-best 6/49 in the opening game.
Matt Renshaw stole the show with scores of 190 and 82 in the first Test, as well as two wickets.
Rabada has claimed 58 wickets against the Aussies at a sensational average of 21.39.
Aiden Markram has scored 728 Test runs versus Australia at an average of 60.66.