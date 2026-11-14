Have Bangladesh ever beaten South Africa in a Test match?
What's the story
The first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh is all set to begin on November 15 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa come into this match as the top-ranked Test side in the world, having recently clinched a 2-1 series win against Australia. Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered a 0-1 loss against the West Indies in their last Test assignment. Here we look at the Test record between these two sides.
H2H
Bangladesh searching for their maiden win over Proteas
As per Cricinfo, South Africa and Bangladesh have faced each other in 16 Test matches, with the former firmly dominating the head-to-head record.
SA have won 14 of these games, with two matches ending in a draw.
Nine of their wins have been by innings margins.
Hence, the Tigers are chasing their maiden Test win over the Proteas side.
The last Test series between these two sides saw the Tigers suffer a 0-2 defeat at home in October 2024.
Away challenge
Bangladesh's challenge in the rainbow nation
Bangladesh have lost each of their eight Tests on South African soil.
While five of these defeats have been by innings margins, the other three saw them lose by 220 or more runs.
Bangladesh's last Test assignment in the nation was a two-Test series in March-April 2022.
Meanwhile, both drawn encounters in this rivalry came in the 2015 series in Bangladesh.