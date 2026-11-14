Have Bangladesh ever beaten South Africa in a Test match? 

As per Cricinfo, South Africa and Bangladesh have faced each other in 16 Test matches, with the former firmly dominating the head-to-head record.

SA have won 14 of these games, with two matches ending in a draw.

Nine of their wins have been by innings margins.

Hence, the Tigers are chasing their maiden Test win over the Proteas side.

The last Test series between these two sides saw the Tigers suffer a 0-2 defeat at home in October 2024.