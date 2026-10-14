IPL 2027: SRH trade T Natarajan for Zeeshan Ansari
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have announced the return of T Natarajan ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. The franchise has successfully traded with Delhi Capitals (DC), bringing back Natarajan into their squad. In exchange, Zeeshan Ansari will be heading to the Capitals team. The deal was finalized on Wednesday. Here are further details on the same.
Player profile
Natarajan was bought by DC for ₹10.75 crore
Natarajan was acquired by DC for ₹10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 player auction. He will now be joining Sunrisers at a revised fee of ₹5 crore.
The left-arm pacer had previously represented Sunrisers from 2020 to 2024, with his best season coming in 2024 when he took 19 wickets as the team's leading wicket-taker.
Career highlights
Natarajan's IPL journey
Natarajan has played a total of 73 IPL matches, taking 72 wickets at an average of 32.97 and an economy of 9.21.
He started his IPL journey with Punjab franchise in 2017 before moving to SRH for ₹40 lakh ahead of IPL 2018.
After not playing in 2018 due to injury and not getting a game in 2019, he was bought back by SRH for ₹4 crore ahead of IPL 2022.
Trade details
Who is Zeeshan Ansari?
Ansari, who has played 10 matches for SRH in IPL 2026, will be moving to DC at his existing fee of ₹40 lakh.
The 26-year-old leg-spinner made an impressive start to his IPL career with three wickets on debut against Delhi Capitals.
He has taken six wickets in 10 IPL appearances and will look to build on that record with his new franchise.
Twitter Post
Comeback!
Mana Nattu thirigochadu 🥹🧡— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 14, 2026
Natarajan joins our squad, while Zeeshan Ansari joins the Delhi Capitals as part of the trade. 🔁 pic.twitter.com/knIehojrRy