IPL 2027: SRH trade T Natarajan for Zeeshan Ansari

Natarajan was acquired by DC for ₹10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 player auction. He will now be joining Sunrisers at a revised fee of ₹5 crore.

The left-arm pacer had previously represented Sunrisers from 2020 to 2024, with his best season coming in 2024 when he took 19 wickets as the team's leading wicket-taker.