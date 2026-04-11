SRH register third-highest powerplay total in IPL history: Stats 

Sunrisers Hyderabad have set a new record for the highest powerplay total in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The explosive opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head achieved this feat during their match against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on Saturday. The duo scored a whopping 105 runs without losing any wickets in the first six overs. Here are further details.

Stellar performance Abhishek, Head provide explosive start to SRH Abhishek led the charge for SRH with a blistering knock of 66 runs off just 22 balls in the powerplay. His innings featured five boundaries and seven sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 300. Travis Head also contributed to the team's explosive start, scoring 31 runs off 15 balls with five boundaries and one six. Both Abhishek and Head fell to Shashank Singh in the ninth over, scoring 74 and 38, respectively. They added 120 runs.

Scoring spree SRH's record-breaking powerplay performance As mentioned, SRH's 105/0 against SRH is now the third-highest total in IPL history, as per Cricbuzz. The top two scores on this list also belong to SRH. While they recorded 125/0 against Delhi Capitals in 2024, the 2016 champions were 107/0 at the six-over mark against Lucknow Super Giants in the same season. Only two other teams - Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings - have recorded 100-plus powerplay totals in IPL (once apiece).

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