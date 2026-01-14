'There's no drinking culture': Stuart Broad defends England players 

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has spoken out against the notion that the current Test team has a drinking problem. He admitted that players could have done more to prevent negative headlines after their 4-1 Ashes defeat Down Under. Broad, who was instrumental in the early days of England's "Bazball" era, made these comments on The Love of Cricket podcast.

Team dynamics Broad's perspective on team culture and accountability Broad emphasized the importance of teammates looking out for each other in potentially compromising situations. He said, "I think it's up to your team-mates to get you out of those situations, and that's when your culture's really strong." The former cricketer also defended his teammates against criticism over their off-field behavior, saying that there is a clear distinction between international players who spend months away from home and those in other sports like football.

Curfew debate Broad's stance on curfews and mental health Broad also weighed in on the possibility of reintroducing a midnight curfew for England's white-ball squad ahead of their Sri Lanka tour. He said he was against such measures as long as players had teammates to ensure they return home at a reasonable hour. "I really didn't like having a 12 o'clock curfew, because I just didn't feel like you should need it," Broad said on The Love of Cricket podcast.