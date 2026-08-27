Sunil Narine becomes second bowler with 650 T20 wickets: Stats
What's the story
West Indies spinner Sunil Narine has become the second player to take 650 wickets in T20 history. He achieved the feat during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. Narine's 611th T20 saw him conclude with figures of 1/27 from four overs. Here are the key stats.
Milestone achievement
Narine joins Rashid on this list
During the CPL game, Narine struck in the sixth ball of the 12th over, dismissing West Indies batter John Campbell.
With this, he joined Afghanistan's Rashid Khan as only the second bowler to complete 650 T20 wickets.
Rashid has taken 736 wickets in 547 T20s and will be heading to India next month for a three-match T20I series in New Delhi.
League dominance
Notable landmarks of Narine
Narine is the leading wicket-taker in CPL history with 137 dismissals, two ahead of Imran Tahir's 135.
In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has represented Kolkata Knight Riders since 2012, taking 207 wickets in 202 matches.
He is the only overseas player to cross the 200-wicket mark and also holds the record for most wickets by a player for a single team in this competition.
Versatile player
His overall T20 numbers
At 38, Narine is still a nightmare for batsmen with his unique variations and low economy rate.
His legacy spans across the Knight Riders' global network, having played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Trinbago Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, and Los Angeles Knight Riders.
He has an impressive economy rate of 6.79 throughout IPL seasons, while in IPL 2026, he took 15 wickets at an outstanding economy of 6.65.
Narine has also scored 4,881 runs at a strike rate of 148.49, including a ton.
Breakdown
Breakdown of his wickets
In a stellar career, Narine has shown his presence in the ILT20, CPL, IPL, Major League Cricket (MLC), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), and the Big Bash League (BBL).
The mystery spinner averages 21.90 in T20s, including a fifer.
Narine represented the West Indies in 51 T20Is, taking 52 wickets at an average of 21.25. He managed a four-fer for the Windies.