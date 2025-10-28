Shreyas Iyer stable, responding to messages: Suryakumar Yadav

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has given a positive update on the health of ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer . The latter suffered a laceration to the spleen and rib cage injury during the third ODI against Australia. He was shifted out of ICU at a Sydney hospital on Monday and is now in stable condition, easing concerns over his health.

Recovery progress Iyer stable, says SKY In a pre-match conference ahead of the first T20I against Australia, Suryakumar said Iyer is stable and responding to messages. "Agar woh reply kar raha hai (If he is able to reply over the phone), that means he is stable. It's looking good...the doctors are there already. They will keep him under observation for a few days," he added.

Incident analysis Iyer hospitalized after sustaining rib injury Iyer suffered a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling. Although he walked off the field with physio's assistance, his condition deteriorated later as his vital parameters dropped, leading to hospitalization. Further tests confirmed internal bleeding due to a laceration in the spleen, resulting in ICU admission for close monitoring.