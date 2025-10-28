Akeal Hosein equals this T20I record of Dwayne Bravo: Details
What's the story
West Indies have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The visitors won the first game by 16 runs in Chattogram after posting a competitive total of 165/3 while batting first. The game saw left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein become WI's joint-second-highest wicket-taker in the format. He equaled the legendary Dwayne Bravo. Here are further details.
Spell
Fine spell from Hosein
Chasing 166 for victory, Bangladesh struggled early on, losing four wickets for just 42 runs during the powerplay. Two of these wickets were taken by Hosein. The spinner trapped opposition captain Litton Das, who was caught by Hosein off his own bowling after a soft shot. Saif Hassan was the next to go, caught at short fine leg while trying to sweep Hosein's delivery. The spinner finished with 2/22 from his four overs as Bangladesh were folded for 149.
Stats
78 T20I wickets for Hosein
With his latest spell, Hosein has raced to 78 wickets from 82 T20Is at an average of 26.21. His economy is a sound 7.16 as the tally includes two four-wicket hauls and a fifer. As mentioned, Bravo also finished his T20I career with 78 wickets for the Men in Maroon. The duo is now only behind Jason Holder in terms of T20I scalps for WI. The latter leads the chart with 90 wickets.
DYK
Only bowler with this feat
Earlier this year, Hosein became the first West Indies bowler to complete 50 wickets in home T20Is. He boasts 51 wickets from as many home games at an economy of 6.95. Holder is second on this list with 48 scalps. Meanwhile, in December last year, Hosein created history by becoming the first West Indian spinner to achieve the number one spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers.