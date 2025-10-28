Akeal Hosein equals this T20I record of Dwayne Bravo: Details

West Indies have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh . The visitors won the first game by 16 runs in Chattogram after posting a competitive total of 165/3 while batting first. The game saw left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein become WI's joint-second-highest wicket-taker in the format. He equaled the legendary Dwayne Bravo. Here are further details.

Spell Fine spell from Hosein Chasing 166 for victory, Bangladesh struggled early on, losing four wickets for just 42 runs during the powerplay. Two of these wickets were taken by Hosein. The spinner trapped opposition captain Litton Das, who was caught by Hosein off his own bowling after a soft shot. Saif Hassan was the next to go, caught at short fine leg while trying to sweep Hosein's delivery. The spinner finished with 2/22 from his four overs as Bangladesh were folded for 149.

Stats 78 T20I wickets for Hosein With his latest spell, Hosein has raced to 78 wickets from 82 T20Is at an average of 26.21. His economy is a sound 7.16 as the tally includes two four-wicket hauls and a fifer. As mentioned, Bravo also finished his T20I career with 78 wickets for the Men in Maroon. The duo is now only behind Jason Holder in terms of T20I scalps for WI. The latter leads the chart with 90 wickets.